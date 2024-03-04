Maharaja’s College finishes royally in MGU arts festival

KOTTAYAM : Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam, emerged victorious at the Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU) Youth Festival, edging out its competitors by a narrow six-point margin to claim the championship title.

The college accumulated a total of 120 points, securing the top position, while St Teresa’s College closely followed as the runner-up with 111 points.

RLV College of Music and Fine Arts, Tripunithura, secured the third position with 97 points. Sacred Heart College, Thevara, which maintained the third position until the last minute, had to settle for fourth position with 94 points.

As in previous years, the dominance of colleges from Ernakulam was evident from day one of the festival, as they left no room for colleges from Kottayam in the top five positions.

CMS College Kottayam, with 43 points, only managed to reach the 5th position, followed by UC College, Aluva with 40 points. The final day of the festival witnessed a significant turnout, particularly at the venues hosting the mimicry and mime competitions.