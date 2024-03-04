Marine Drive on course to host destination weddings

KOCHI : Planning a destination wedding in Kochi? You can soon head to Marine Drive, one of the most scenic spots in the city. After the Shankhumukham beach in Thiruvananthapuram earned the tag of a wedding destination, Marine Drive is set to be the next open-air destination to offer picture-postcard settings for nuptial bliss.

The Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA), in its budget for 2024–25, has proposed to convert the walkway at the northern end of the renovated extension of Marine Drive – the APJ Abdul Kalam Marg – into a wedding destination. “The idea is to offer an affordable outdoor wedding destination to common people to plan their dream wedding in the backdrop of scenic views. We have earmarked Rs 10 lakh to install basic infrastructure there,” GCDA chairman Chandran Pillai told TNIE.

Explaining the proposal, an official with GCDA said the concept is to have a wedding mandap at the location.

“We are planning to arrange a dedicated open-air spot on the walkway to carry out wedding rituals and click photographs. This will be done without restricting public entry to the walkway,” the official said.

Food will have to be arranged at a different location, he pointed out. “If there is demand, we can think of renting the parking lot near Marine Drive to arrange food and other programmes,” the official said.

GCDA has invited suggestions from the public on the concept. “Basic infrastructure will be set up and the venue can be decked up with flowers and other decorative items to add to the mesmerising backdrop of the backwaters,” the official added.

Meanwhile, pointing out flaws in the management of the entire Marine Drive walkway, Thomas Varghese, a frequent visitor, said garbage scattered at the site remains an eyesore. “GCDA has failed to ensure basic amenities, including public toilets, and to maintain cleanliness and proper lighting. The authorities must ensure cleanliness first,” Varghese said.

Welcoming the proposal, architect Vinu Daniel said it remains to be seen how practical it can be. “The place is a prominent tourist spot and it will be difficult to control the crowd, as many would prefer an intimate wedding,” Daniel said.

Architect S Gopakumar, founder of the Better Kochi Response Group, said managing the public at the spot will be an issue, as many use the walkway for walking and jogging.