Pinarayi, Vellappally, Thushar did not want me to contest from Pathanamthitta: PC George

PATHANAMTHITTA : Stirring emotions within the NDA, former MLA P C George — who joined BJP recently but failed to get a Lok Sabha ticket — alleged on Sunday that CM Pinarayi Vijayan, SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan and the latter’s son Thushar Vellappally did not want him to contest from Pathanamthitta. “I could have won. Pinarayi didn’t want me not to contest. Vellappally also acted against me,’’ he told reporters in Kottayam.

An irked BDJS has raised the issue with the BJP.

George said NDA’s Pathanamthitta candidate Anil Antony has no local connections in Kerala. “He joined BJP only recently and is not really famous in Kerala,” he said.