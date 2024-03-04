SFI, CPM under lens over Sidharthan death case

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The participation of Students’ Federation of India (SFI) workers, including unit leaders, in the mob trial that led to the suicide of College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences student

J S Sidharthan at Pookode in Wayanad has revealed the fall of a student organisation which had once won the hearts of the student community in professional colleges by taking a tough stand against ragging.

It was in the beginning of the 1980s that SFI, affiliated to the CPM, became a major force in student politics, surpassing the Kerala Students Union (KSU) affiliated to the Congress. However, the organisation could not win a professional college even after its many triumphs in other institutions.

“Then, we started to inquire about the reasons behind it organisationally,” C P John, who was in charge of the SFI in professional colleges at the time, told TNIE.

“We found out that ragging was the main issue. Hence, we worked vigorously against it. We built our units in these professional colleges on the basis of an anti-ragging stance and finally won the hearts of the student community. Many parents expressed their gratitude to us for ending ragging.”

John also demanded the state government constitute a commission to study how democratic university campuses in Kerala are. “Will the government be ready to form a commission? How can students join foreign university campuses if they were to be set up in the state in this situation,” he asks.