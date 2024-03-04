SSLC exams begin today

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Over 4.27 lakh students will appear for the SSLC exam beginning Monday. The exam will be held across 2,971 centres, including 2,955 centres in the state, nine in Lakhsadweep and seven in Gulf region.

General Education Minister V Sivankutty on Sunday told reporters that all arrangements have been made for a smooth conduct of the examination which will be on till March 25.

He said distribution of 1.43 crore text books for classes 2, 4, 6, 8 and 10, for the next acadmic year will begin on March 12. The printing of 2.09 crore text books, based on the revised curriculum for classes 1, 3, 7, and 9, will be completed in the first week of May. These sets of textbooks will be distributed before May 10, Sivankutty said.

Samagra Shiksha Kerala (SSK) will conduct ‘Padanolsavam’ in schools at the end of the academic year for students to demonstrate their learning outcomes in front of parents and the general public.