Don’t name Kerala University youth festival ‘Intifada’: V-C

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Kerala University (KU) Vice Chancellor Dr Mohanan Kunnummal has directed that the name ‘Intifada’ given to the upcoming varsity youth festival be removed to ensure that the sentiments of no section of students, faculty or public are hurt. The Arabic word ‘intifada’ translates to ‘uprising’ or ‘shaking off’ and has been used to describe periods of violent Palestinian protests against Israel.

In a directive to the registrar, director of student services and chairman of the varsity students’ union, the V-C said the word ‘intifada’ having a direct link with the Palestine-Israel issue could have implications on the country’s foreign policy as well.

“This could lead to a legal conundrum which will not be in the best interests of the university,” he said.

The V-C said the university’s reputation could be badly affected in such an event. “On the other hand, nobody will be badly affected, no controversy will be created and no one’s sentiments will be hurt even if no specific name is given to the youth festival,” he reasoned.

Event to be called Kerala University Youth Festival

The VC directed that the word ‘Intifada’ be removed from all banners, posters, fliers and social media handles issued or operated in connection with the Kerala University Youth Festival scheduled to be held from March 7 to 11. The event shall be called Kerala University Youth Festival for the time being. The VC has directed varsity officials to ensure compliance with the direction, and said any failure in implementing it will be viewed seriously.

Earlier, student outfit ABVP had taken up the matter with Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and the VC. ABVP said the term ‘intifada’ is used by Kerala University in its youth festival logo in the guise of extending support to the victims of war between Hamas and Israel in Gaza. “In fact, the term ‘intifada’ and the concepts related to it are not just limited to Israel-Hamas conflict alone. This term is widely used to refer to the separatist activities in Kashmir,” ABVP said in its petition to the governor and VC.

Last week, the Kerala High Court had issued notices to the state government and the KU vice chancellor on a writ petition against naming the youth festival ‘Intifada’. The petitioner, a student of a college affiliated to the varsity, said the word was linked to militant and terror groups such as Hamas.