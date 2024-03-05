Emotions run high, residents clash with cops after woman killed in elephant attack

KOCHI : The death of an elderly woman in a wild elephant attack at Kanjiraveli near Neriamangalam triggered a massive protest at Kothamangalam, with UDF holding a road blockade carrying the body of Indira Ramakrishnan, 70, the victim, on Monday. Idukki MP Dean Kuriakose, Muvattupuzha MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan, and Perumbavoor MLA Eldhose Kunnappilly led the protest demanding immediate steps to protect people living on forest fringe areas from wild animal attacks.

Meanwhile, Kuzhalnadan and Eldhose launched an indefinite hunger strike in Kothamangalam demanding steps to end elephant menace.

Industries Minister P Rajeeve and Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine visited Indira’s house in the evening and handed over a cheque of `10 lakh as compensation to the bereaved family. Devikulam MLA A Raja was also present.

Kothamangalam MLA Antony John said Forest Minister A K Saseendran has promised to install a hanging fence in the area immediately. CCTV cameras will be installed to monitor the presence of wild elephants and alert villagers. One more rapid response team (RRT) will be deployed to patrol the area.

The protesters took the body of Indira from the taluk hospital mortuary, pushing aside the police, and staged a demonstration. The police later took over the body forcefully and facilitated postmortem examination after which the mortal remains were handed over to the relatives.