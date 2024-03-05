Emotions run high, residents clash with cops after woman killed in elephant attack

KOCHI : The death of an elderly woman in a wild elephant attack at Kanjiraveli near Neriamangalam triggered a massive protest at Kothamangalam, with UDF holding a road blockade carrying the body of Indira Ramakrishnan, 70, the victim, on Monday. Idukki MP Dean Kuriakose, Muvattupuzha MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan, and Perumbavoor MLA Eldhose Kunnappilly led the protest demanding immediate steps to protect people living on forest fringe areas from wild animal attacks.
Meanwhile, Kuzhalnadan and Eldhose launched an indefinite hunger strike in Kothamangalam demanding steps to end elephant menace.
Industries Minister P Rajeeve and Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine visited Indira’s house in the evening and handed over a cheque of `10 lakh as compensation to the bereaved family. Devikulam MLA A Raja was also present.
Kothamangalam MLA Antony John said Forest Minister A K Saseendran has promised to install a hanging fence in the area immediately. CCTV cameras will be installed to monitor the presence of wild elephants and alert villagers. One more rapid response team (RRT) will be deployed to patrol the area.
The protesters took the body of Indira from the taluk hospital mortuary, pushing aside the police, and staged a demonstration. The police later took over the body forcefully and facilitated postmortem examination after which the mortal remains were handed over to the relatives.
Meanwhile, Suresh, Indira’s brother, alleged the police assaulted him while taking the body.
“There has been constant presence of wild elephants in forest fringe areas of Kottappadi, Pindimana, Keerampara, Kuttampuzha, Kavalangad and Neriamangalam panchayats for the past six months. The protest was held as the forest department has not intervened to ensure safety of the villagers despite repeated pleas. The police dragged me on the road, kicked and tried to strip me while taking the body forcefully. We will continue the protest until the department initiates action to end the wild elephant menace,” said Idukki MP Dean Kuriakose.
Ernakulam DCC president Mohammed Shiyas said the UDF decided against holding a hartal to avoid inconvenience to the students appearing for board exams. “The forest department has been lackadaisical in addressing wild elephant menace. People in forest fringe areas are migrating, leaving behind their lifetime earnings due to fear of elephant attack. Many people have escaped from rampaging wild elephants with grievous injuries at Manakkapara, Vadattupara and Pooyamkutty areas.
We demand that the victim’s family be provided adequate compensation. The 2.5-km-long forest border should be fenced and long-term steps to mitigate the conflict should be taken based on a study,” he said.
Blaming the government’s apathy for the repeated wild animal attacks, Kothamangalam bishop Mar George Madathikandathil said everybody should unite to find a solution to the conflict instead of using it for political gain.
“It is a cause of concern that the government is not taking steps to put an end to the loss of life and property in wild animal attacks. If the authorities fail to mitigate the conflict, the people will be forced to launch a massive agitation,” he said.
Alleging political interest behind the UDF protest, Rajeeve said the behaviour of the elected representatives is unacceptable.
“The behaviour of the elected representatives, who took the body from the mortuary forcefully and held a protest showing disrespect to the victim, should be viewed seriously. The government is taking all possible steps to address the issue. People may react emotionally. But using it for political gains cannot be accepted,” he said.
Kuzhalnadan, Dean & Mohammed Shiyas booked
The Kothamangalam police have registered a case against Muvattupuzha MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan, Dean Kuriakose, MP, DCC president Mohammad Shiyas, and 50 others, for protesting with the body of the elderly woman who was killed in the elephant attack, at Kothamangalam. The stand-off between agitating Congress activists and the police led to tension in Kothamangalam late on Monday night. Police have charged Sections 143, 147, 149, 297, 353, and 332 of the IPC against the agitators, including Kuzhalnadan, Dean and Mohammed Shiyas.
5 Deaths in 3 months in Idukki
March 4: 70-year-old Indhira Ramakrishnan of Kanjiraveli trampled to death
February 26: Suresh Kumar, an autorickshaw driver, killed at Kannimala Top Division of Munnar
January 23: 68-year-old Sundar Raj Chinnakkanal, attacked by wild jumbo. He died at Theni MCH on January 26
January 22: Coimbatore resident Palraj, 85, trampled to death in Thenmala Estate of KDHP in Munnar
January 8: A 48-year-old woman killed in a wild elephant attack at Panniyar estate in Santhanpara while she was heading for work