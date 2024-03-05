Exotic cruelty: Temperature taking a toll on alien pet breeds, say activists in Kerala

THIRUVANTHAPURAM : The sudden surge in temperatures is becoming a major concern for the growing exotic pet population in the state. In recent years, the number of alien breeds of pets of various species, including dogs, cats, birds, reptiles and other animals, has risen exponentially. According to veterinary experts, the scorching heat poses a serious health threat to breeds imported from especially colder regions as they haven’t had much time to acclimatise.

Recently, the Tamil Nadu government came up with a policy restricting the breeding of cold-climate dogs, given their difficulty in coping with extreme weather conditions. Kerala is, however, yet to enforce any such regulations.

Veterinary expert Dr Lowrance L J says exotic breeds are used to temperatures of 20C or less and it does not help that temperature and relative humidity in the state are high. Summer conditions can lead to heat stroke, heat stress and tick-borne diseases, he said. “These animals are already stressed because of the new environment and summer will cause excessive stress that will make it hard to survive. Many such cases have already been reported. The only way to keep them safe is by not exposing them to the heat. It’s essential to keep them hydrated and their bodies cool by spraying water,” Dr Lowrance stressed.

Another matter of concern for animal rights activists is the unregulated breeding of exotic species. “We keep raising this issue. The government should discourage the import of exotic pets by raising the licence fee. Illegal breeding and unethical practices are very rampant and authorities are turning a blind eye. Enforcement of rules is non-existent here, even as many states in India and other countries are coming up with strict restrictions,” said Maria Jacob, member of the State Animal Welfare Board.

Domestic pets, especially dogs, suffer the most cruelty, she indicated. “Animal welfare is not the priority of the government. The animal husbandry department merely focuses on livestock, which they view as a provider of livelihood,” Maria added.

Animal rights activist M N Jayachandran said exotic species of animals and plants are imported without any study or idea of the consequences. Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Pet Shop) Rules, dog breeding and marketing rules are not properly enforced in the state. “The animal welfare board has become defunct,” he added.