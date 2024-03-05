Family of five, including seven-month old found dead at home in Kerala's Pala

KOTTAYAM: In a tragic and disturbing incident, a family of five members, including a seven-month-old child, was discovered no more in their rental home at Poovarani near Pala on Tuesday morning.

The deceased individuals were identified as Jaison Thomas, 42, a resident of Njandupara in Akalakkunnam panchayat, his wife Mereena, 28, and their three children: Jerald, 4, Jereena, 2, and Jeril, seven months old.

According to initial police reports, Jaison is believed to have taken his own life after harming his wife and children. Mereena and the children were found with severe injuries, while Jaison was found hanging in one of the rooms.

Jaison worked as a driver at a latex factory near their present residence at Poovarani, where the family had been living for several years.

The police officials responded to the scene and have begun further investigations. The bodies will be released to family members following a postmortem examination.