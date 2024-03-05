Human-animal conflicts claim two more lives in Kerala

THRISSUR: The issue of human-animal conflicts continued to haunt Kerala as two elderly persons lost their lives in attacks by wild animals in Kozhikode and Thrissur districts, respectively, on Tuesday.

According to police, Abraham, a 70-year-old farmer, was attacked by an Indian gaur at his farm in Kakkayam area of Kozhikode district around 3 pm.

Despite being rushed to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital, he succumbed to his injuries.

In Thrissur, a 62-year-old woman named Valsa, wife of a local tribal chief Rajan from Vachumaram area, was attacked and killed by a wild elephant in a forest area near Athirappally on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 3.30 pm while she was collecting forest resources.

Valsa's body has been moved to Taluk Hospital Chalakkudy for post-mortem examination, police added.

The incidents occurred a day after an elderly woman died in a wild elephant attack in Idukki district.

The 72-year-old woman, identified as Indira, was trampled by the elephant at Kanjiramveli near Adimali on Monday.