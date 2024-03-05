In renewable-energy push, Kerala keen to bet big on green hydrogen

KOCHI : The Kerala government is setting its sights on becoming a major player in green hydrogen manufacturing, with ambitious plans for significant investment in the sector. In the initial phase, the state aims to explore the feasibility of exporting green hydrogen produced locally in the west, including Europe, Norway and the United States, according to a top official.

“Our strategy is to establish ourselves as a hub for green hydrogen production, export it internationally, and simultaneously create opportunities in the green hydrogen energy market for other public-sector undertakings (PSUs), such as Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Cochin Shipyard and Cochin International Airport Ltd,” said Suman Billa, principal secretary of the industries department.

He said the government is receiving investment proposals focused on generating green hydrogen for export rather than utilising it within Kerala, as manufacturing it here is much cheaper compared with other countries. “The state has a favourable environment for the production of green hydrogen gas. Our water bodies have fewer dissolved salts and impurities, simplifying the production process, and our terrain is ambulating, giving us the advantage of balanced reservoirs,” said Billa. When asked about deploying green hydrogen fuel in the state, Billa said that, as of now, hydrogen as an alternate power source in Kerala is too pricey. “However, in a span of five to 10 years, technology will help reduce prices, and it will be available at affordable rates,” he said.

Kerala Startup Mission CEO Anoop Ambika said that unlike with electric mobility, innovation in the green hydrogen sector is not yet visible. “The narrative will change if the proposed Rs 2,600-crore green hydrogen valley comes up in the state,” he said.

According to the plan, the state government has proposed two green hydrogen valleys in Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi, with the department of science and technology actively engaged in the Kochi valley proposal. Preparations are also under way for the Vizhinjam project, in a significant move towards sustainable energy.