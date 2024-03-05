KCBC wants govt to publish entire Justice Koshy report

KOCHI : The Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council (KCBC) vigilance commission on Monday welcomed the appointment of a three-member committee, headed by the chief secretary, to study the recommendations of the Justice J B Koshy Commission report. However, it expressed displeasure over the non-inclusion of a representative of the Christian community in the committee.

“Another issue is the delay in making the report available in the public domain,” said Fr Michael Pulickal, secretary, KCBC vigilance commission. “It has been almost 10 months since the commission submitted its report to the CM. The community has expressed its displeasure over the fact that the report hadn’t been discussed in neither the assembly nor the cabinet,” he said.

The church wants the government to publish the report in its entirety, he said. “The government needs to prove that the measures taken are not a temporary move ahead of the LS polls. We hope it will be sincere in coming up with a solution to the continuous neglect faced by the Christian community in Kerala.