Kerala mob trial case: UDF demands CBI probe

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The Opposition UDF has demanded a CBI investigation into the death of veterinary student Sidharthan. Teachers with the veterinary college, including the Dean, should be dismissed from service and included in the list of accused, demanded Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan.

Inaugurating an indefinite fast by Mahila Congress in front of the Secretariat, Satheesan said that as per the postmortem report, Sidharthan underwent brutal torture before his death.

“Teachers, including the Dean, threatened the students not to reveal the violent torture that Sidharthan suffered. The police reached the crime scene only after the issue became a major controversy. A senior CPM leader, who’s also a former MLA, tried to interfere. The accused were kept in hiding by the police and the CPM,” Satheesan said.

The leader of opposition said that they don’t trust investigation by the police. “Despite 19 severe injuries on the body, murder charges were not invoked. The attempt is to save the criminals by registering only minor charges against them,” said Satheesan who alleged that the SFI has been engaged in such criminal activities with the covert support of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Satheesan visits Sidharthan’s house

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan on Monday visited Sidharthan’s house at Nedumangad. The Congress in addition to the Youth Congress and the KSU have been demanding action against the university Dean. On Monday, the Mahila Congress started an indefinite fast in front of the Secretariat demanding that the Dean and other teachers be dismissed from service and they should be included in the list of accused