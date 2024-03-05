Kerala's draft logistics policy calls for private-sector parks

KOCHI : The state government’s draft logistics policy was released on Monday, opening up the sector to private-sector investment. It stipulates a subsidy of Rs 7 crore for establishing 10-acre logistics parks.

The draft policy, released by Industries Minister P Rajeeve, recommends declaring logistics parks as industrial zones and establishing a single-window system for approval of parks.

According to the order, issued by the directorate of industries and commerce, industrial land can be released for logistics purposes, said Rajeeve. “Products worth Rs 1.5 lakh crore (Rs 1.5 trillion) arrive in Kerala from other states, and this opportunity should be fully utilised,” the minister said, while presenting the policy.

It prescribes a Rs 3-crore subsidy for those setting up mini parks -- spread over five acres -- in the state.

A meeting of the Logistics Consultative Forum, involving industry stakeholders from the region, was held in Kochi before unveiling the draft policy, which aims to tap into the country’s logistics industry, which is growing at 8.8% annually.

As per the draft policy, skill development projects required for the sector will be formulated in storage, transportation and other services. It recommends stamp-duty exemption for all manner of parks. It also envisages a state-level logistics coordination committee headed by the chief secretary, a logistics cell headed by the principal secretary of the industries department and a special committee for cities. Suman Billa, principal secretary, industries, said logistics assumes special importance in Kerala, a consumer state. “Kerala accounts for more than 6% of the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) in India,” he said. “The government intends to use this potential to generate employment in the sector through a comprehensive policy,” he said.

KSIDC chairman Paul Antony said Kerala had limitless possibilities in logistics sector and the government will provide all facilities for its growth.