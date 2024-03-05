Sacred groves in Chengottukavu panchayat unveil hidden treasures

KOZHIKODE : Chengottukavu in Kozhikode is a true treasure trove of biodiversity with its large number of sacred groves, that too, in the middle of the village. Just 600m away from NH 66 near Kappadu, there exists Poyilkavu which is one of the rarest sacred groves in Kerala which sprawls over 12 acres. A recent study conducted in different wards of the panchayat has revealed that there are over 41 rare Nagakkavus (sacred groves) in the panchayat.

At a time when many sacred groves in Kerala are on the verge of extinction, the Biodiversity Management Committee of Chengottukavu panchayat is on a different path to save nature’s gift. The BMC has deputed a special group, ‘Wood Wide Web Poyilkkavu’ (WWW Poyilkavu) to study the biodiversity hotspots of the panchayat as part of updating the People’s Diversity Register.

WWW Poyilkavu is a group of retired school teachers and students who have devoted their lives to the conservation of nature. “It was in 2023 that we first started studying Poyilkavu. In our study, we found around 197 species of flora from 57 different plant families. Our study was not just a data collection of plants in the sacred groves. But it was a search for a glimpse of untouched wilderness.

“We have a seven-member group of students who joined us when they were young schoolchildren. After 10 years, some of them are now college students. Yet we expanded our mission to other sacred groves in the panchayat. The Chengottukavu panchayat had sent a proposal to the Biodiversity Heritage Site of India to make Poyilkavu a heritage spot,” said WWW Poyilkavu member and retired school teacher P A Jayachandran.