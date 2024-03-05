Tripunithura Metro terminal set to open on March 6; PM to virtually launch operations

KOCHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Kochi Metro’s Tripunithura terminal virtually from Kolkata on Wednesday, marking the completion of the first phase of the urban rail network from Aluva to Tripunithura covering 28 kilometres and comprising 25 stations.

The long-awaited opening of the Tripunithura station is expected to bring more passengers to Kochi Metro and thereby enable the daily average ridership to cross 1 lakh. The launch of the terminal is also good news for Kochi city-bound rail passengers who face delays because of the frequent halting of trains near or at the Tripunithura railway station as it is located close enough for them to switch over to the metro.

On the inaugural day, the first train – carrying children with disabilities – will depart for Aluva at 10am. Commercial operations on the Tripunithura-Aluva route will commence after that. While the Kochi Metro has approved Rs 75 as the ticket price from Aluva to Tripunithura, as part of the inaugural offer, passengers will be charged only Rs 60 until further notice.

Six pillars of the terminal, including the ones at the entrance and inside the station, have murals depicting Kerala’s heritage and showcasing Tripunithura’s celebrated festival, Athachamayam. Besides, the metro station will also house a dedicated dance museum, which has sculptures of various dance forms from Kerala. The museum will be opened to the public soon. The Kochi Metro’s 25.2km Aluva-Pettah phase one stretch has 22 stations. The phase 1-B stretch from SN Junction to Tripunithura was completed at a cost of `448.33 crore, inclusive of land acquisition.

