Woman dies in Kerala after being set on fire by her male friend

According to sources, on Monday at 8 pm, Binu reached Saritha's house in a two-wheeler carrying a can of petrol. He quarrelled with Saritha and later set her on fire after pouring petrol on her. Saritha's daughter, who is a degree student, cried aloud upon seeing the incident.

Binu too got injured while setting Saritha on fire and he immediately jumped into a well nearby from where he was rescued by fire and rescue personnel. Both the victim and the accused were taken to the hospital, but Saritha succumbed to her burn injuries today morning, police said

The Pothencode police said that initially the case was filed under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by fire) and 447 (criminal trespass) of the IPC, but since the woman has died, section 302 (murder) would be added after inquest proceedings are over.

The reason for the incident is not yet known, police said, adding that the victim was a widow living with her daughter and mother.