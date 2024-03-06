Defiant George puts NDA on a sticky wicket

KOTTAYAM : The Bharath Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) has begun preparations for the upcoming Parliament elections in Kottayam, with expectations that Thushar Vellappally will be the NDA candidate in the constituency. However, the row that erupted after the denial of seat for P C George in the Pathanamthitta constituency, has created concerns within the NDA camp both in Pathanamthitta and Kottayam.

Despite attempts to quell the rebellion led by George, the repercussions could be substantial for the coalition led by the saffron party. Following George’s acerbic words against SNDP general secretary Vellappally Natesan and his son Thushar Vellappally, who is the president of the BDJS, the BJP state and central leaderships had taken steps to solve the issue. According to a source close to George, the BJP central leadership has already assured a top rank for him in the party.

However, a defiant George is yet to toe the line. George, who continued his tirade at Vellappally to the journalists who visited him on Tuesday, added that the decision to deny him candidacy would be detrimental to the NDA in this election. “I am not desperate to contest in this election, as it was never my intention. However, a majority of BJP’s booth committees in Pathanamthitta had expressed their desire that I should contest there. Additionally, some organisations such as CASA are also disappointed with the party’s decision,” George said.

Despite efforts by Anil Antony, the BJP candidate for Pathanamthitta, to address George’s concerns, he remains unsatisfied. Sources suggest that George may not participate in BJP’s election campaigns, particularly in Kottayam, to express his ire.

Meanwhile, BDJS has decided to move forward with Thushar’s candidacy in Kottayam. N P Sen, BDJS Kottayam district president, confirmed that Thushar will be the NDA candidate in Kottayam and that preparations have already begun. “The NDA’s central election committee office in Kottayam will be inaugurated on Saturday in the presence of Thushar, and George, as a BJP leader, will also campaign for the NDA candidate,” he said.

BDJS is expected to announce its candidates on Friday after finalising seat-sharing discussions with the BJP. It is learnt that Kottayam, Idukki, and Mavelikkara constituencies will be allocated to the BDJS, while negotiations for Chalakudy and Ernakulam seats are going on. The party has given Thushar the authority to make a final call on candidates.