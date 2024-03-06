Kerala govt declares man-animal conflict as state-specific disaster

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of a recent spurt in attacks on humans by wild animals, the state government has declared man-animal conflict as a 'state-specific disaster'.

The cabinet, that met here on Wednesday, also decided to utilise the services of the state disaster management authority in addressing the issue. Committees will be formed at the state, district and local levels and their specific roles and responsibilities will be decided after discussions between the Chief Secretary and Forest Secretary.

The state level committee, to be chaired by the Chief Minister will have the ministers of Forest, Revenue, Local Self Government (LSG) and SC/ST Welfare as members. The Chief Secretary will be the convener. The panel will give directions to address man-animal conflict at the state level.

Another committee, chaired by the Chief Secretary, will also be constituted at the state level to issue orders and directions at the state level. The panel will have secretaries of Home, Forest, Revenue, LSG, Agriculture, SC/ST Welfare in addition to Head of Wildlife Department, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests & Chief Wildlife Warden and member secretary of the Kerala State Disaster Mangement Authority.

The Minister who is in charge of the district concerned will head the panel that will act as a controlling mechanism at the district level.The panel will direct and oversee all activities related to man-animal conflict at the district level.

'Jagratha Samithis' constituted by local bodies at man-animal conflict prone areas will be in charge at the local level and will work in coordination with the district level committees concerned.