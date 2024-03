THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : In an apparent shift in stance, the state government is pulling out of its commitment to ensure support and protection to survivors of Pocso cases and trafficking.

With fund crunch posing a major threat, the government has entrusted NGOs with the task of running seven ‘Entry Home for Girls’, which were being managed by the Kerala Mahila Samakhya Society (KMSS) under the general education department.

As per an order issued by the director of the Women and Child Development Department (WCDD) on February 2, Entry Homes in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad will be managed by seven different NGOs that were selected by a technical committee. This is the first time the government has opened its doors to NGOs on such a large scale.

The Oommen Chandy government had in 2012 tasked KMSS with running the Entry Homes—earlier known as Nirbhaya Homes — as the society was actively working for the rehabilitation of sexual abuse survivors. However, a few NGOs were given charge of some ‘entry homes’ back then too.

At the time, it was clearly stated the selected private entities should be secular in nature. However, this time, institutions linked to particular religions figure among the seven selected NGOs. “The basic concept of Nirbhaya homes is that the state will provide security and shelter to the survivors, and the government will take steps to integrate them back to society,” an activist closely associated with girls’ homes told TNIE.

“Earlier, only a few NGOs were allowed to operate in this field. Now, government has handed over the management of seven Entry Homes to NGOs. The KMSS, which managed 13 homes, has been removed from its administration,” said the activist, warning that the move will have “serious consequences.”

He said many survivors of Pocso and trafficking cases hail from vulnerable communities like the SC, ST, other backward and economically deprived communities and migrant workers.

Nirbhaya coordinator dismisses charges

Dismissing the charges, Nirbhaya coordinator Sreela Menon said this was not the first time NGOs have been entrusted with running the Entry Homes. “Even though NGOs are managing the homes, the overall control remains with the WCDD, she said.