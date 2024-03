KOCHI : Dr C R Rajagopalan Njattuvela Award given annually by Moozhikulam Shala will be awarded to B Venugopal this year for his academic excellence, having organised many national and international Njattuvela workshops and seminars. The award ceremony will be held on March 19 at Moozhikulam Shala. Venugopal, a native of Ernakulam, was the former director of the National Museum of Natural History, New Delhi.