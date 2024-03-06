Sidharthan death: Dean, asst warden suspended

KALPETTA : The Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University officiating Vice-Chancellor P C Saseendran on Tuesday suspended the dean and assistant warden of the College of Veterinary and Animal Science, Pookode, Wayand, in connection with the ragging, mob trial and torture and subsequent death of J S Sidharthan, a second-year UG student.

The vice-chancellor had sought explanation from both Dean M K Narayanan, who is also in-charge of the hostel, and the assistant warden R Kanthanathan on the student’s death. Sidharthan, who faced hours-long physical and mental torture and mob trial by around 20 students at the boys hostel on February 16, in front of more than 100 hostel mates, was allegedly found hanging inside the hostel bathroom on February 18. However, the college authorities had justified that they were not aware of the ragging. Though the dean had requested two days’ time to give explanation, the VC asked him to give it before 10am on Tuesday. In the explanation given, both of them replied that there was no failure on the part of college authorities. Finding the explanation unsatisfactory, the VC rejected it and suspended both of them.

In the wake of the incidents, The academic director has announced that there will be no regular classes from March 5 to 10. Meanwhile, the special investigation team under the leadership of Kalpetta DySP has started the procedures to take the accused into custody for detailed questioning.