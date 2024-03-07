Human-wildlife strife in Kerala calls for collective, qualitative steps

Soaring temperatures

Rising temperatures in February and March this year is one of the reasons why animals are increasingly moving towards human habitats, observed Kerala State Disaster Management Authority member secretary Sekhar Lukose Kuriakose. “The increasing heat regime plays a significant role in making these animals venture out to revenue land. It’s one of the major reasons. Why would they otherwise venture out now? There’s a seasonality to it,” he pointed out.

A large portion of the state’s jungles comprise deciduous forests, characterised by trees or plants that shed leaves annually. The presence of invasive plant species such as Senna spectabilis further contribute to animals moving to greener patches outside, which mostly consist of farmlands and human habitations.

“Wild elephants usually travel for around 16 hours a day, in search of food. When they find more nutritious and easily available food like plantain or paddy within 10-12 hours of travel, they tend to get attracted to farmlands. Elephants tend to go in search of better nutritious food,” pointed out an expert.

Kerala’s forests have water bodies within every 2.5 sqkm. With the rising heat, there’s a tendency for animals from forests in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, too, to move to these patches in search of water. There are human settlements along the way, which increase the chance of animal engagements.

Being a thickly populated state, Kerala has numerous human enclosures within fragmented forest patches. Going by rough statistics, the state has close to 750 enclosures including tribal settlements and non-tribal habitats. In Wayanad alone, there are 107 settlements within the fragmented forest patches.

Why only Kerala?

Contrary to public perception, Kerala is not the only state where animals trespass into human abodes. In fact, compared to many other states, the numbers are much lower in Kerala. Going by reports, around 100 people are killed in elephant attacks in Jharkhand. Similarly, close to 150 deaths from elephant attacks were reported in Karnataka in the last five years.

“It’s a mistaken notion that such incidents occur only in Kerala. Here, the public tend to however raise their voices through protests. There’s also a vigilant media. While in states like Karnataka and Maharashtra, such protests are absent,” a senior forest official pointed out.