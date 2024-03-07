Innovation centres to come up at medical colleges in Kerala

KOCHI : Perhaps for the first time in the country, startup innovation centres will be set up at medical colleges in the state. The proposed Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development Centres (IEDCs) aim to attract doctors and medical students into innovation and entrepreneurship in the health-tech and med-tech sectors. Until now, these IEDCs have been functional at all the engineering and arts and science colleges in the state.

According to Anoop Ambika, CEO of Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM), “This will develop a robust health-tech and med-tech startup ecosystem in the state. This is the era of precision medicine. A lot of advancements are being made in the med-tech sector. So, the thought that the doctors and medical students who are continuously in contact with the patients and also dealing with diseases would be a better choice to come up with innovative products led to the idea of setting up IEDCs in the medical colleges in the state,” he said.

“Things are changing at a fast pace. The disease identification process is changing and the Internet of Things (IoT) is being used for drug delivery,” he said.

Speaking more about the initiative, IMA state president Dr Joseph Benaven said, “This was one of IMA’s top priority agendas. We wanted to introduce doctors to innovation and entrepreneurship. Innovations in the medical and healthcare sectors can happen only with the intellectual inputs obtained from the doctors. Hence, we put a thrust that doctors too need to be involved in this and motivate them to take up entrepreneurship.”

KSUM and the Kerala Medical Technology Consortium (KMTC) had submitted a proposal in early 2023 regarding this, he added. “Nothing happened. Then, the IMA started pushing the idea and met up with the chief secretary, IT secretary, health secretary and the KSUM. We didn’t have an inkling during that time that a proposal was already before the state government.”