Kerala Congress leader Padmaja Venugopal joins BJP

NEW DELHI: Padmaja Venugopal, senior Congress leader and daughter of former Chief Minister K Karunakaran, has joined BJP. The senior leader received BJP membership from national leader Prakash Javadekar at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Thursday.

Padmaja said she was staying away from the Congress ever since her defeat in the 2021 Assembly elections. She expressed happiness in getting an opportunity to work under a 'powerful leader' like Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a hard hitting, but short speech, Padmaja said she had raised comlpaints before the Congress High Command several times about how her own party colleagues ensured her defeat in the 2021 assembly poll.

Padmaja who initially addressed the media in English said she faced difficulty in working with Congress in her home town Thrissur.

Expressing happiness in joining the saffron camp, Padmaja informed that the BJP leadership has not asked her to contest in the imminent Lok Sabha election.