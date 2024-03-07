Kerala woman awarded life imprisonment for murdering her newborn

KOCHI : The Ernakulam Additional District and Sessions Court (for the trial of cases relating to atrocities and sexual violence against women and children) on Tuesday awarded life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 50,000 to a 40-year-old woman for murdering her newborn in 2021. Judge K Soman awarded the sentence to Salini, wife of Santhosh, residing at Pazhukamattom in Thiruvaniyur, who killed her baby as she had conceived from another person while her husband stayed away from the family. Salini was residing with her children and father-in-law at Pazhukamattom. Her husband was staying away from the accused for more than a year.

The shame and humiliation she felt after conceiving out of wedlock led Salini to commit the crime on June 1, 2021. During the trial, the court examined 23 witnesses besides 36 documents and 14 material evidence produced by the prosecution.