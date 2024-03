KOZHIKODE : In a sombre scene unfolding in rural agricultural communities, farmers are expressing deep concern over the alarming decline of cycas circinalis, a tree species renowned for its numerous medicinal values.

As these ancient trees teeter on the brink of extinction, farmers are calling for urgent conservation measures to save this invaluable botanical resource.

Cycas circinalis, commonly known as the Queen Sago Palm or eenth in Malayalam, is a slow-growing cycad native to tropical regions. Revered for its medicinal properties, this tree has been a vital component of traditional medicine for generations. Its leaves, seeds, and roots are believed to possess therapeutic qualities that address a wide range of ailments.

Dr P Dileep, who has been researching how to preserve these trees for several years, said, “The major reason for the destruction of these trees is an attack by insects. Small insects called cycad scales eat the sap of the palm and destroy it. The pathogen is neither a fungus nor a virus. The infection spreads so fast that it requires no time to destroy the tree. In rural areas, their seeds are used to make many delicious dishes including putt, pathiri and payasam. It has to be noted that these trees are protected under the Wildlife Protection Act.”

Distressed farmers in regions where cycas circinalis once thrived are now witnessing a rapid decline in the population of these trees.

In candid interviews, farmers expressed their grief over the loss of this botanical treasure and highlighted the need for immediate action to prevent further devastation.

“I’ve seen these trees flourish since my childhood, providing us with essential medicines that have been passed down through generations. Now, they’re disappearing before our eyes, and with them, a part of our cultural heritage is vanishing,” said Vishwanathan K, a native of Naduvathur Koyilandy, a local farmer deeply connected to traditional farming practices.

Dr Dileep said, “The only way to control insects is to cut diseased leaves and spray them with neem oil or castor oil to prevent spread by wind.” These can be controlled by spraying organic insecticides like Verticillium (10 ml / litre of water). We can also control them by using chemical insecticides like Imida after consulting with agriculture department officials. Over 3,100 palm trees are being destroyed due to the insect attack in Kannur and Kozhikode.

‘Eenth a natural pharmacy’

The disease can spread to other parts of the district through wind quickly. A concerted immune response everywhere at the same time is urgently needed to destroy this highly resistant and productive invasive pathogen.

“Cycas circinalis is not just a tree. It is a natural pharmacy,” he said. Losing it would mean losing potential cures for various ailments. It is imperative that we act swiftly to preserve this invaluable resource for future generations,” he urged. In response to the growing crisis, local communities and environmental organisations are rallying together to raise awareness about the endangered status of cycas circinalis. They are calling for collaborative efforts from government agencies, conservationists, and the public to implement measures aimed at preserving the unique and irreplaceable species.