Metro adds ‘royal’ touch with opening of Tripunithura terminal

KOCHI : When Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the last station of the phase-one corridor, Tripunithura terminal, of Kochi Metro on Wednesday, it marked the culmination of a long wait. The PM flagged off the first train -- Ganga -- from the station virtually, from Kolkata, and 105 differently abled children enjoyed the first ride to SN Junction.

The event marked the completion of the 28km-long first phase between Aluva and Tripunithura, with 25 stations. Phase two, between JLN Stadium and Kakkanad Infopark, is set to be completed by 2026.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan called Kochi Metro the pride of the state. “Average daily ridership crossing 1 lakh is proof that the government is capable of running public transport at affordable cost,” he said.

“While proposing the project, there was a feeling that it was only for the elite. However, when we look at it today, we see how easy and hassle-free this mode of transportation is and how it has become part of the common man’s daily commute,” said Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden. Industries Minister P Rajeeve emphasised the integration of rail and metro travel with the commissioning of Tripunithura terminal. “Passengers can alight at Tripunithura railway station and board metro trains to reach the city,” he said. The government has plans to declare Tripunithura Athachamayam, ahead of Onam celebrations, a statewide event to attract more tourists, Rajeeve said.

Speaking at the event, the minister said the Kerala government would consider linking Nedumbassery airport to Gift City in Ayampuzha, near Angamaly. “The extension of the metro from Aluva to Angamaly will improve the prospects of the upcoming Gift City project, only the second in the country after Gujarat,” said Rajeeve. KMRL managing director Loknath Behera said Tripunithura metro station will soon be linked to Eroor water metro. “The Eroor water metro terminal is around 2km from Tripunithura terminal and SN Junction metro stations, and we will look at the possibility of connecting them under our non-motorised transportation projects,” said Behera. “Morever, this metro station has three platforms. The third platform is envisioned to extend connectivity to Kakkanad in the future,” he said.