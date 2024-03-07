New wasp species named after taxonomist from Trivandrum

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : A new species of ‘Digger Wasp’ discovered by a scientist of the Zoological Survey of India has been named after Kalesh S, a researcher and doctor based in Thiruvananthapuram. One of the two new wasp species discovered in southern India’s habitats has been given the name ‘Miscophus kaleshi’ after Dr Kalesh S who has researched the taxonomy of butterflies, ants, odonates, cicadas and mantises in the Western Ghats.

Dr Kalesh has discovered around 28 new species, including the recent discovery of a new species of Silverline butterfly (cigaritis meghamalaiensis) from Srivilliputtur Megamalai Tiger Reserve.

The discovery of the new species comes from the collaborative efforts of a dedicated team from the Zoological Survey of India and the University of Calicut, led by K Girish Kumar. Girish Kumar is known for his contributions to entomology and taxonomy within the diverse insect life of the Western Ghats. The discovery of the new species emphasises the extensive biodiversity of the Indian subcontinent. Dr S Kalesh, who is a plastic surgeon by profession, has been doing taxonomy and research for the past 25 years. “The biodiversity of Western Ghats is unparalleled and is a gold mine for researchers. Unfortunately, taxonomists are becoming scarce and this area of research is facing neglect. Even though I am not formally trained in taxonomy my work is being accepted by the scientific community,” said Kalesh.