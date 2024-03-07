Norka’s programme to offer free nursing education in Germany

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Norka Roots Triple Win programme in collaboration with the German Federal Employment Agency and the German Agency for International Cooperation, has unveiled an opportunity for Indian students. The Norka Triple Win Trainee Programme (Ausbildung) aims to provide free nursing education and subsequent employment prospects in Germany for high school graduates. The initiative promises comprehensive support, including German language training up to B2 level, consistent assistance until job placement, and monthly stipends during studies upon arrival in Germany. The programme seeks to equip participants with the vocational training necessary to practice as registered nurses within the German healthcare sector.

Applicants are required to have achieved a minimum of 60% marks in their Plus Two examinations, with Biology included in the Science stream. Priority will be given to individuals who have obtained A2 or B1 levels in German Language from recognised institutions such as Goethe, Telc, or testDaf after April 2023. Additionally, experience in the health sector will enhance an applicant’s chances of selection. Prospective candidates, aged between 18 and 27 and hailing from Kerala, must have resided continuously in India for the past six months. They should also be able to attend offline language classes at the designated location.

Interested individuals can submit their applications, including a CV, motivation letter, proof of German language proficiency, educational certificates, and any relevant experience, to triplewin.norka@kerala.gov.in before March 21. For details, applicants can visit the official website www.norkaroots.org