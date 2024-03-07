Congress MP K Muraleedharan says sister Padmaja's possible BJP move 'will not benefit it even an ounce'

KOZHIKODE: Amidst indications that Padmaja Venugopal, the daughter of late Congress stalwart and former Kerala Chief Minister K Karunakaran, will join the BJP, her brother and party MP K Muraleedharan on Thursday said that her decision was a betrayal and would not benefit the saffron party even an ounce.

Muraleedharan said that Karunakaran had never compromised with communalism and for a member of his family to join the BJP was a sad outcome as far as people with a secular mindset were concerned.

"However, taking Padmaja will not benefit the BJP even an ounce. It will also not affect our determination to fight. We will push the BJP to third spot everywhere, including in seats where they hope to win.

"This betrayal would be answered through the EVMs," the Congress MP said.

Muraleedharan further said that Padmaja was thrice given the party ticket to contest polls in Kerala and each time she had lost.

"So, the claims that others in the party were behind her defeat were not acceptable as there are many who have tried to do that to me. I have not complained about it because it is the people who decide who should win or not," he said.

He further said that there was a time when he had to leave the party, but even then he did not compromise with the BJP and join it, even though it would have been very easy to do so, as his father was someone who never compromised with communalism.

His statement comes in the wake of sources close to her indicating that Padmaja is likely to join the BJP.

Meanwhile, Congress MP in Rajya Sabha, Jebi Mather, said that Padmaja was a member of the Parliamentary Affairs Committee of the party and was well respected and honoured within the political organisation.

Mather also said that election outcomes or victory were not governed by who leaves the party.

The problems people face and how it affects them is what influences their votes, she said.

Youth Congress state president Rahul Mamkootathil said that there was a legacy left behind by Padmaja's father and that she will understand that.

"If she thinks of her father, then she won't do that (join the BJP). She won't be able to join a communal organisation," he said.

The speculations about Padmaja leaving the Congress to join the BJP gained traction on Wednesday after she deleted a Facebook post dismissing reports suggesting her switching sides.

Initially, in response to the reports circulating about her potential move to the BJP, Padmaja clarified via Facebook that it was merely a joke.

However, she later removed the post, intensifying the speculation about her actual intentions regarding joining the saffron party.