Shivaratri celebration: Traffic curbs in place in Aluva

KOCHI : Traffic restrictions and security arrangements have been put in place in and around Aluva town on the occasion of Aluva Shivaratri on Friday. Vehicles coming to Manappuram, including KSRTC, should take the GCDA Road from Seminaripady to reach Manappuram. Separate grounds have been prepared for parking of KSRTC buses and private vehicles at Manappuram.

KSRTC buses and other private vehicles from the Manappuram side can reach Paravur intersection directly via Old Desam Road. No vehicular traffic will be allowed from Thottakkattukkara Junction to Manappuram. Meanwhile, buses from Varapuzha and Edayar should return via Paravur junction after dropping off passengers at Thottakkattukara junction.

Private buses coming from Angamaly side should end the service at Paravur Junction. Private buses coming to Aluva from Edappally through the NH should take right turn from Pulinchodu and reach the private stand via Karothukuzhi and return via Bank Junction.

No vehicular traffic, including private vehicles, will be allowed from 10pm from Bank Junction to Mahatma Gandhi Town Hall Road. Parking will not be allowed on either side of the NH. No street vendors are allowed within a radius of 50 metres from the temple at Manappuram. The police and fire force boats, including life bags, will conduct patrolling. The emergency ambulance service is run by medical officers.