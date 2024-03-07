State will carry out caste survey: Pinarayi

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The state government will hold a caste survey in the state after the general election, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said. He, however, dismissed the demand for holding a caste census in the state. The CM was addressing minority community leaders as part of the Nava Kerala programme in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. The chief minister once again assured the Muslim community leaders that his government would not implement the National Register of Citizens (NRC) initiated by the Central government. “The government will resolve issues related to minority scholarships,” he said.

Pinarayi said that Kerala is following the principle that the people of different religions can live peacefully. There is a situation prevailing in the country in which the minorities are not getting the eligible share of economic development,” he said.

During the meeting, the CM criticised the vice-president of Kerala Nadavathul Mujahideen (KNM), Hussein Madavoor, for his allegation that only Muslim students were taken into custody in an incident that occurred in Erattupetta wherein a vicar was hit by a car driven by a group of school students when the former tried to stop the racing on the church compound. Responding to Madavoor’s statement, the CM described the incident as rogue.

The CM also scolded the compere of the programme for congratulating him for giving a good inaugural speech. He told her that he does not enjoy such praises.