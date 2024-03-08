88-year-old glides to the ‘heights’ of adventure in Kerala

IDUKKI : Proving that age is just a number, 88-year-old Philip Jose aka Appachan of Pinnakkanadu touched the skies paragliding at the adventure park in Wagamon on Thursday. Witnessing Appachan glide through the blue for around 20 minutes made other visitors at the park amused.

Appachan’s son Mathachan told TNIE that his father, even at this age, would never sit idle. “We see him vibrant and energetic all the time, playing with his grandchildren,” he said.

The 88-year-old decided to try his best in paragliding after seeing the video of his grandson George Jacob, who works in Abu Dhabi, doing skydiving.