88-year-old glides to the ‘heights’ of adventure in Kerala

IDUKKI : Proving that age is just a number, 88-year-old Philip Jose aka Appachan of Pinnakkanadu touched the skies paragliding at the adventure park in Wagamon on Thursday. Witnessing Appachan glide through the blue for around 20 minutes made other visitors at the park amused.
Appachan’s son Mathachan told TNIE that his father, even at this age, would never sit idle. “We see him vibrant and energetic all the time, playing with his grandchildren,” he said.
The 88-year-old decided to try his best in paragliding after seeing the video of his grandson George Jacob, who works in Abu Dhabi, doing skydiving.
“Inspired by his grandson, my father wanted to skydive. However, as we do not have the facility anywhere near, we arranged for him to experience paragliding at Wagamon,” Mathachan said. Appachan’s family members, including his five children and grandchildren, accompanied him to the park to witness their loved one experience an adrenaline-pumping activity.
Philip Jose, who worked at a press in Madhya Pradesh, returned to his native place in 1965. Since then, he has been engaged in farming and other activities at his house at Pinnakkanadu. Jose’s wife Thanakamma passed away two and a half years ago. The octogenarian has 13 grandchildren.