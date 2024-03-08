Cochin Airport announces more services to London, Maldives, Agatti & Bangkok

KOCHI : The Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) has announced its summer schedule, effective from March 31 to October 26, 2024. A total of 1,628 weekly operations against the 1,330 operations for the ongoing winter schedule is the highlight of the schedule. Addressing rising passenger demand, additional domestic services to Agatti, Hyderabad and Bengaluru have been added to the summer schedule.

The announced schedule will see 29 airlines, of which 26 are operating in the international sector. Indigo tops the list with 49 weekly departures to international destinations, whereas Air India Express will have 41 departure operations weekly. There will be 66 weekly departures to Abu Dhabi alone. Doha comes second with 46 operations, whereas Dubai comes third with 45 operations.

Air India, which now operates flights to London- Gatwick airport every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday will expand its operations with an additional flight per week.