Construction site death: Kochi panchayat approaches Cusat seeking expert opinion

KOCHI : A day after three migrant labourers died after a portion of land caved in at a construction site at Peppathy in Piravom, the Edakkattuvayal panchayat has decided to approach the civil engineering wing of Cusat seeking expert opinion to introduce more safety measures at the site.

“The hill was levelled more than 17 years ago, and no new excavations happened at the site. But the land caved in unexpectedly, resulting in a tragedy. There was no security lapse as the permission was given based on safety reports. The fire and rescue department had also given an NOC based on that. Since there is a panchayat road above the land that caved in, we have to prevent further landslide. So we decided to approach Cusat for expert suggestions,” said K R Jayakumar, president, Edakkattuvayal panchayat.

He said the plan submitted by the building owner was fool-proof, as the proposed wall was designed to be constructed connecting with the main building structure. “Since the retaining wall was to be constructed by connecting it with the main building, it was expected to prevent landslide. The accident happened when the construction of the same was going on,” Jayakumar added.