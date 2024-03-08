Daya Bhai planning to contest LS polls from Kasaragod as independent

KASARAGOD : Social activist Daya Bhai is planning to contest the coming Lok Sabha election in Kasaragod as an independent candidate. According to her, the main reason for contesting the election is to provide justice to endosulfan victims, and make efforts to bring All-India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) to Kasaragod. Daya Bhai said: “I am planning to contest the election to bring AIIMS to Kasaragod and also to make sure that the government delivers justice to endosulfan victims. There was no justification for the state government picking Kozhikode to set up AIIMS. Bringing AIIMS to Kasaragod is my primary demand. If these two issues are addressed, I will withdraw from contesting the election.”

Responding to Daya Bhai’s plan to contest elections, CPM candidate M V Balakrishnan said, “The LDF government has always stood by endosulfan victims. It’s the DYFI that filed a case in Supreme Court seeking justice for endosulfan victims, and a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each was given to the victims.”

Kasaragod MP Rajmohan Unnithan said, “Daya Bhai is a formidable social activist, and I admire her determination to champion social causes at this age. Any eligible citizen has the right to contest an election, and no one can prevent her from doing so.” BJP candidate Aswini M L said, “This will not impact the BJP’s electoral support. The residents of Kasaragod are well-informed, recognising that the resolution lies in the Modi government’s hands. The establishment of AIIMS in Kasaragod is contingent upon the presence of a Modi-led government.”