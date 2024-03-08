Journalist Bhasurendra Babu dies

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Senior journalist and political commentator Bhasurendra Babu died in a hospital here on Thursday owing to age-related ailments. He was 75. A former officer with the Central Provident Fund, Babu became active in journalism after his retirement. He was jailed during the Emergency and was a victim of custodial torture. Babu had worked with the Naxalite movement and could unite various splinter groups in the movement. Babu had served as the assistant secretary of the state unit of the central reorganisation committee of Marxist-Leninist movements.

Babu severed ties with the Naxalite movement following ideological issues with his fellow leaders. Later he closely worked with the CPM and appeared as the party’s spokesperson in TV channels. Babu was a prolific writer and had authored numerous articles in newspapers and periodicals. The books he wrote include “Nithyachaithanyayathikku Snehapoorvam”, “Malayalikalude Madhyamalokam” and “Saddam Adhiniveshavum Cheruthunilpum”.