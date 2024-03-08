Kerala assistant public prosecutor's death: Family and friends to stage protest seeking CBI probe

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : It has been 48 days since Aneeshya, assistant public prosecutor at Paravur magistrate court, was found hanging at her residence on January 21. Her family has alleged that it was an ‘institutional killing’ owing to the insult and humiliation from her higher-ups.

Aneeshya’s immediate family members, including mother P M Prasanna, father K Sathyadevan, daughter, and classmates have been demanding a CBI inquiry as they fear that the crime branch inquiry could not bring out the truth. In this situation, ‘Altheeya,’ a women’s collective, and Association of Right to Information in association with Aneeshya’s parents and daughter decided to stage a 24-hour hunger protest in front of the Secretariat on Friday demanding a CBI inquiry.

The hunger protest will start at 9 am. Aneeshya’s batchmates of 2002-2005 at Thiruvananthapuram Government Law College will visit the protest venue to declare their solidarity with the cause.

Aneeshya’s father K Sathydevan, K G Thara, Abin Varkey, T Sidhique, C P John, and Joseph Mathew will speak on the occasion. Shibu, the uncle of J S Sidharthan who died by suicide at College of Veterinary Science, Pookode, and Anupama, a victim of child abduction case, will also participate in the protest. At 7 pm, a cultural programme will start with the presentation of a poem written by Aneeshya’s daughter Ishani.