Kerala: Longest glass bridge at Akkulam a feast for adventure seekers

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The much-anticipated glass bridge at Akkulam Tourist Village will be thrown open to the public in the state capital on Wednesday. The bridge constructed for Rs 1.2 crore is the longest of its kind in the state. Tourism Minister P A Mohammad Riyas will inaugurate the bridge at a function to be held at the park on Wednesday, said sources.

Located within the Akkulam Tourist Village, close to the recently opened adventure zone, the 36-metre bridge, constructed 54 m above the ground, is expected to give the thrills to adventure seekers. The bridge offers a panoramic view of the entire park and the Akkulam lake. Artificial mist, simulated rain showers and the illusion of glass cracking are expected to give an adrenaline rush to adventure lovers who walk on the transparent surface of the bridge.

“We aim to make the city a vibrant spot for visitors and residents. Akkulam is a prominent spot with a lot of potential and we aim to transform Akkulam into a major entertainment, adventure and nightlife hub in the future. The flow of visitors to Akkulam Tourist Village increased exponentially after the introduction of adventure sports, including zip line and sky cycling,” said a senior official of the tourism department.

After the introduction of adventure sports, the tourist village is generating more revenue. On an average, the park generates around Rs 25 to Rs 30 lakh during the season and during the lean season, around Rs 10 to Rs 15 lakh. The bridge is expected to give a major boost to tourism in the state capital.