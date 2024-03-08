Kerala: Longest glass bridge at Akkulam a feast for adventure seekers

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The much-anticipated glass bridge at Akkulam Tourist Village will be thrown open to the public in the state capital on Wednesday. The bridge constructed for Rs 1.2 crore is the longest of its kind in the state. Tourism Minister P A Mohammad Riyas will inaugurate the bridge at a function to be held at the park on Wednesday, said sources.
Located within the Akkulam Tourist Village, close to the recently opened adventure zone, the 36-metre bridge, constructed 54 m above the ground, is expected to give the thrills to adventure seekers. The bridge offers a panoramic view of the entire park and the Akkulam lake. Artificial mist, simulated rain showers and the illusion of glass cracking are expected to give an adrenaline rush to adventure lovers who walk on the transparent surface of the bridge.
“We aim to make the city a vibrant spot for visitors and residents. Akkulam is a prominent spot with a lot of potential and we aim to transform Akkulam into a major entertainment, adventure and nightlife hub in the future. The flow of visitors to Akkulam Tourist Village increased exponentially after the introduction of adventure sports, including zip line and sky cycling,” said a senior official of the tourism department.
After the introduction of adventure sports, the tourist village is generating more revenue. On an average, the park generates around Rs 25 to Rs 30 lakh during the season and during the lean season, around Rs 10 to Rs 15 lakh. The bridge is expected to give a major boost to tourism in the state capital.
“Thiruvananthapuram comes third in the state when it comes to domestic tourist visits. Unlike Kochi and Idukki, Thiruvananthapuram city is the most visited location here because of the heritage aspects and entertainment factors. The city itself is a tourism circuit with tourist locations scattered everywhere,” said the official.
Besides the glass bridge, the tourism department is opening the first-ever dog park in the Akkulam Tourist Village. “It will be the first-ever pet park set up by the tourism department. While going out the people are unable to take their pets with them and now they will have the option. Those visiting Akkulam can leave their pets in the park and we are planning to set up a pet water pool there and other fun elements to engage the pets,” said the official.