Kerala to establish maritime cluster at Cherthala

KOCHI : The government will establish the first maritime cluster of the state at Cherthala in the Alappuzha district, Industries Minister P Rajeeve said on Thursday. The government has decided to tap the economic potential of the maritime sector after identifying it as one of the 22 priority domains of the state, he said after an interaction with industrialists in Kochi.
“The Cochin Shipyard is getting orders to the tune of `40,000 crore a year. The shipyard has built the first indigenous aircraft carrier in the country and is expecting another order from the Defence sector. I had boarded an electric vessel built by the CSL during my visit to Norway and they are building a hybrid vessel for Europe now. The CSL says there is no supporting industry in Kerala and they are depending on MSMEs from other states. Around 100 MSMEs were involved in building the aircraft carrier. The government is trying to build a support system for the maritime sector in Kerala,” Rajeeve said while interacting with the industrialists.
The government has identified 15 acres of land at Cherthala which was initially handed over to the KSIDC to establish a coir museum. The land will be converted into a maritime cluster and the allocation of land will start within six months after developing the infrastructure.
“Eight industrialists who participated in the discussions have expressed interest in starting their units in the cluster. We will get orders from the CSL and it will be beneficial for the MSME sector. The industrialists have requested to provide a testing facility at the cluster as they are now depending on centres in Bengaluru and Vizag. The government will consider establishing a testing facility in association with the investors and the CSL. The cluster will have common facilities that will reduce the investment cost for the units,” the minister said.
“The government will declare the cluster as an industrial area and provide a single window clearance facility. Short-term courses will be started in the maritime sector to provide quality human resources. The government will refund the 9% state GST for units that install new machinery. An incentive of up to Rs 10 crore will be provided for capital investment. The trainees employed by the units will be provided a stipend of Rs 5,000 a year. Trainees belonging to marginalised sections will get a stipend of Rs 7,500. The firms in the maritime sector will be provided Rs 2 crore for modernising technology. The government will provide 50% interest for working capital up to a maximum of Rs 50 lakh. Besides, support will be given to prepare the detailed project report,” he said.
The top management of the CSL and the industries department will form a joint coordination mechanism to handhold the industries.
Giant leap
Cluster will come up on 15 acres of land which was initially handed over to KSIDC to establish a coir museum
Eight industrialists express interest in starting their units in the cluster
Govt also considering establishing a testing facility