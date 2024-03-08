Kerala to establish maritime cluster at Cherthala

KOCHI : The government will establish the first maritime cluster of the state at Cherthala in the Alappuzha district, Industries Minister P Rajeeve said on Thursday. The government has decided to tap the economic potential of the maritime sector after identifying it as one of the 22 priority domains of the state, he said after an interaction with industrialists in Kochi.

“The Cochin Shipyard is getting orders to the tune of `40,000 crore a year. The shipyard has built the first indigenous aircraft carrier in the country and is expecting another order from the Defence sector. I had boarded an electric vessel built by the CSL during my visit to Norway and they are building a hybrid vessel for Europe now. The CSL says there is no supporting industry in Kerala and they are depending on MSMEs from other states. Around 100 MSMEs were involved in building the aircraft carrier. The government is trying to build a support system for the maritime sector in Kerala,” Rajeeve said while interacting with the industrialists.

The government has identified 15 acres of land at Cherthala which was initially handed over to the KSIDC to establish a coir museum. The land will be converted into a maritime cluster and the allocation of land will start within six months after developing the infrastructure.

“Eight industrialists who participated in the discussions have expressed interest in starting their units in the cluster. We will get orders from the CSL and it will be beneficial for the MSME sector. The industrialists have requested to provide a testing facility at the cluster as they are now depending on centres in Bengaluru and Vizag. The government will consider establishing a testing facility in association with the investors and the CSL. The cluster will have common facilities that will reduce the investment cost for the units,” the minister said.