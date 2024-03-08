Kerala to host Gen AI conclave in July

KOCHI : Kerala will host the first international Gen AI conclave in July, said Industries Minister P Rajeeve in Kochi on Thursday. Presenting the Special Recognition for Business Investment Promotion Award to IBM senior vice-president Dinesh Nirmal at Bolgatty Palace in Kochi, he said the conclave will be held at the Grand Hyatt on July 11 and 12.

“It will be the first international Gen AI conclave to be held in India. It will be jointly hosted by the state government and IBM in association with the Digital University, Cusat and the Kerala Technological University. As many as 1,000 delegates will attend and the registration process will start in April. A state-level hackathon will be organised for students ahead of the conclave,” said Rajeeve.

He said the state will organise an international round table on robotics in August. Kochi will host both the programmes. Explaining the steps being taken by the government to improve the infrastructure facilities, he said the government is trying to position Kerala as a frontrunner in the knowledge-based industry and high-tech manufacturing sector. He said the complaints regarding the scarcity of water at Infopark in Kochi will be addressed soon. “Now some IT companies are opting for Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode in place of Kochi due to the water scarcity here. We doubt a situation is being intentionally created to stop IT firms from coming to Kochi,” he said.