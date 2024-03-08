Navya Nair: Portrayal of violence in films is negatively impacting youth

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Actor Navya Nair has called for steps to put an end to violence on Kerala campuses. Referring to the influence of cinema on society, the actor said the increasing portrayal of violence in films has been negatively impacting young minds.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Kerala University Youth Festival here on Thursday, she expressed dismay at the gradual normalisation of drug use in cinema. Campuses are a space to foster friendships rather than practice violence. “With no political note, let me say, parents send their children to college with lots of aspirations. It seems now their aspirations are being thwarted. This is the place to talk about the Israel-Palestine war. Where else do we get to talk about this. Similarly, this is also the place to talk about the incidents unfolding in Kerala,” she said referring to a remark made by Education Minister V Sivankutty.

Inaugurating the festival, minister Sivankutty said ‘art and culture’ is the best way to show resistance in the context of the Israel-Palestine conflict. “One should be with the oppressed,” he said.

The festival was renamed after the name ‘Intifada’ sparked a controversy. Referring to the vice-chancellor’s directive to change the name, varsity union chairman Vijay Vimal said such changes will not affect the union’s views and ideologies. Mayor Arya Rajendran and Vice-Chancellor Mohanan Kunnummal also spoke.

The festival, which draws participants from 250 colleges under Kerala University, promises a gamut of talent across various competitions.