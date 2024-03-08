PM Modi a ‘powerful leader’, says Padmaja Venugopal

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Senior Congress leader Padmaja Venugopal joined the BJP on Thursday. The daughter of former Chief Minister K Karunakaran received the membership from Prakash Javadekar, who holds the charge of Kerala, at a function held at the party headquarters in New Delhi.
Stating that she had been keeping aloof from the Congress ever since her defeat in the 2021 assembly election, Padmaja said was looking forward to working under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has proved to be the “powerful leader”.
In a hard-hitting, yet terse, speech, Padmaja said she had complained to the Congress high command several times about how her own party colleagues had ensured her defeat in the 2021 assembly poll. Clad in a purple silk sari, Padmaja, who initially addressed the media in English, said she faced difficulties in working in her hometown of Thrissur as her detractors were given official positions by the state leadership. Expressing happiness in joining the saffron camp, Padmaja said the BJP leadership has not asked her to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha election.
“I felt neglected in the Congress. Despite several complaints, the leadership did not address my grievances. I believe my letters were dumped in the waste basket. Those leaders who ensured my defeat were given party posts, leaving me in a quandary. The Congress party in Thrissur is in the grip of four or five leaders. Initially, I thought of ending my political career. But I had a change of mind and decided to work with a powerful leader, Modi,” said Padmaja, in Malayalam.
“We will arrive in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday where Padmaja would be given a rousing reception at the airport,” Javadekar said.
“I was caught unawares by her move,” said Padmaja’s elder brother and senior Congress MP K Muraleedharan. “Padmaja has cheated not just me, but our father as well. As a true secular leader, Karunakaran was always at loggerheads with the BJP. Padmaja would not have joined the saffron camp without some lucrative offers. She is likely to contest the Lok Sabha election from Chalakudy,” Muraleedharan said.
The Chalakudy seat has already been allocated to Thushar Vellappally-led Bharath Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS). It’s reliably learnt that if Padmaja is keen to contest, then BDJS will be offered Ernakulam instead. If not, Padmaja might be nominated to the Rajya Sabha from another state. When news of Padmaja joining the BJP first broke on Wednesday night, K C Venugopal, Congress’ national general secretary (organisation), held talks with her. But, the 64-year-old, who was serving as a member of the KPCC political affairs committee, was in no mood to relent: She wanted the Rajya Sabha seat that had already been promised to the IUML.