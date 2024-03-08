PM Modi a ‘powerful leader’, says Padmaja Venugopal

“I felt neglected in the Congress. Despite several complaints, the leadership did not address my grievances. I believe my letters were dumped in the waste basket. Those leaders who ensured my defeat were given party posts, leaving me in a quandary. The Congress party in Thrissur is in the grip of four or five leaders. Initially, I thought of ending my political career. But I had a change of mind and decided to work with a powerful leader, Modi,” said Padmaja, in Malayalam.

“We will arrive in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday where Padmaja would be given a rousing reception at the airport,” Javadekar said.

“I was caught unawares by her move,” said Padmaja’s elder brother and senior Congress MP K Muraleedharan. “Padmaja has cheated not just me, but our father as well. As a true secular leader, Karunakaran was always at loggerheads with the BJP. Padmaja would not have joined the saffron camp without some lucrative offers. She is likely to contest the Lok Sabha election from Chalakudy,” Muraleedharan said.

The Chalakudy seat has already been allocated to Thushar Vellappally-led Bharath Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS). It’s reliably learnt that if Padmaja is keen to contest, then BDJS will be offered Ernakulam instead. If not, Padmaja might be nominated to the Rajya Sabha from another state. When news of Padmaja joining the BJP first broke on Wednesday night, K C Venugopal, Congress’ national general secretary (organisation), held talks with her. But, the 64-year-old, who was serving as a member of the KPCC political affairs committee, was in no mood to relent: She wanted the Rajya Sabha seat that had already been promised to the IUML.