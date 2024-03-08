Two Kerala HC judges review progress of work at Brahmapuram waste plant in Kochi

KOCHI : Two judges of the Kerala High Court visited the Brahmapuram waste treatment plant on Thursday to review the works that are going on there. The Special Bench, comprising Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas and Justice Gopinath P visited the waste dumping yard to evaluate the progress of bio-mining, the black soldier fly plant, the functioning of hydrants, and the desilting of Chitrapuzha.

According to Kochi Corporation officials, the work at the Brahmapuram site is going on, and biomining work is progressing. “The judges inspected various components, including the waste processing plant, biowaste treatment facility, roads within the premises, and fire safety arrangements. The judges expressed their satisfaction with the work being carried out at the plant,” said T K Ashraf, health standing committee chairman.

Ashraf also said that the existing five hydrants are functioning, and nine more hydrants will be installed at the earliest. “The dredging of the river is ongoing. The fire safety officials are equipped with advanced technology and machinery,” said Ashraf.