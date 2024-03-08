Two Kerala HC judges review progress of work at Brahmapuram waste plant in Kochi

KOCHI : Two judges of the Kerala High Court visited the Brahmapuram waste treatment plant on Thursday to review the works that are going on there. The Special Bench, comprising Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas and Justice Gopinath P visited the waste dumping yard to evaluate the progress of bio-mining, the black soldier fly plant, the functioning of hydrants, and the desilting of Chitrapuzha.
According to Kochi Corporation officials, the work at the Brahmapuram site is going on, and biomining work is progressing. “The judges inspected various components, including the waste processing plant, biowaste treatment facility, roads within the premises, and fire safety arrangements. The judges expressed their satisfaction with the work being carried out at the plant,” said T K Ashraf, health standing committee chairman.
Ashraf also said that the existing five hydrants are functioning, and nine more hydrants will be installed at the earliest. “The dredging of the river is ongoing. The fire safety officials are equipped with advanced technology and machinery,” said Ashraf.
Fire safety officials at the site said that, unlike last year, this time all protocols and safety measures have been put in place. “Even if a fire occurs, we are confident that it can be doused within a few hours,” the official told the judges.
The judges interacted with officials, and sought details of the activities that are going on in each section of the plant. They inquired into the specifics of the processes, ensuring a thorough understanding of the ongoing operations. After observing the current practices, the judges expressed their observations and recommendations, emphasising the need for adherence to proper waste management protocols.
Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas and Justice Gopinath P are considering the case registered suo motu in connection with the fire that broke out at the dumpyard in Brahmapuram. The matter has been posted for further hearing on March 18, 2024.“The black Soldier Fly plant will commence operations this week, and around 500 tonnes of RDF are being transported after bio-mining from the plant daily,” said Ashraf.
Bhumi Green Energy, the Pune-based firm entrusted with bio-mining, will complete the work within 16 months.
Safety protocols in place
