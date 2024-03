Continuance of SGOU, digital varsity V-Cs: Guv refers matter to UGC

The High Court had also ruled that the orders to be passed by the Chancellor on the show-cause notices would not be given effect for 10 days from the date of passing them. This would give the ousted VCs sufficient time to appeal against the Chancellor’s decision.

The Raj Bhavan had issued show-cause notices to 11 VCs in October 2022 in the wake of a Supreme Court order that annulled the appointment of M S Rajasree as Vice-Chancellor of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU).

Since seven of the 11 VCs had either completed their tenures or were expelled following court verdicts, the hearing was held for the remaining four.

Jayaraj was ousted as the search panel that proposed his name included the chief secretary, a nominee of the government.

In the case of Narayanan, the search committee had proposed a single name instead of a panel of names. Both procedures were against UGC regulations, the Chancellor reportedly concluded.