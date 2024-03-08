Woman, toddler travelling in two-wheeler killed in road accident in Thiruvananthapuram's Nemom

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 27-year-old woman and her eight-month old child died in a road accident at Nemom on Thursday night. The mishap occurred when a KSRTC bus hit the two-wheeler in which the two were travelling by 10 pm.

The deceased have been identified as Saranya, and her son Adish Dev. They were travelling with Saranya's husband Akhil and their elder son Aji Dev. The bike that was driven by Akhil was hit by the bus at the National Highway near the Nemom police station.

The family were residents of Kalliyoor and they were travelling from Nemom towards Pravachambalam. The bus was also travelling in the same direction and heading from Thampanoor to Mandaikadu.

The bus reportedly hit the bike following which the passengers on it fell onto the road. Saranya and Adish fell underneath the bus and were run over. The two were admitted to the Medical College Hospital, but their lives could not be saved. Akhil and Aji, however, escaped unhurt.