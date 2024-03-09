10,000 cases in 70 days, Kerala now has a mumps outbreak

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The state is facing an outbreak of mumps, a contagious viral infection that spreads the same way as cold and flu, with over 10,000 children affected in less than 70 days. The average number of children seeking treatment daily has increased from 50 in January to 300 in March, indicating the prevalence of the disease, according to health department data.

Meanwhile, the Indian Academy of Paediatrics has revealed that one in 20 children reporting at outpatient clinics in Kerala now has mumps. They also pointed out that Malappuram and its neighbouring districts have the most number of cases.

The health department has started monitoring the disease prevalence by collecting random samples and sending them for PCR testing. The children seek treatment with mild fever and headache along with the marked symptoms of puffy cheeks and swollen jaws.

According to paediatricians, the virus involved in the recent mumps outbreak has been mild. “What we have seen so far is a milder variant of the virus. The cases involving complications are 50% lower. The recovery usually happens within nine days of the onset,” Dr Johnny Sebastian, preceding state secretary of the Indian Academy of Paediatrics, told TNIE.