Chennithala disowns Rahul Mamkoottathil’s statements against Padmaja Venugopal

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : A day after Youth Congress state president Rahul Mamkooottathil came up with derogatory remarks against former senior Congress leader Padmaja Venugopal who joined the BJP camp, CWC member Ramesh Chennithala disowned his words. Chennithala said he does not endorse the words of Rahul against Padmaja.

At the same time, Chennithala also gave a reply to Padmaja’s claim that Congress leaders have misbehaved with women leaders.

“Congress leaders don’t have the tradition of misbehaving with women leaders. She had never raised this concern before the party leadership,” said Chennithala.

When Rahul’s words snowballed into a major controversy, he came up with a clarification on Friday. He maintained that he had not said anything about her lineage.