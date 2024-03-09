Congress brings out candidate list for Kerala, Shafi Parambil the lone surprise

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : In keeping with last-minute surprises, the Congress finally brought out its candidate list for 16 seats in Kerala. Two national leaders – Rahul Gandhi and K C Venugopal – and one woman are among the party candidates from the state. The list has 14 sitting Lok Sabha MPs, one Rajya Sabha MP and one MLA. As TNIE reported on Friday, Vadakara MP K Muraleedharan has been shifted to Thrissur.

Friday’s surprise candidate was Palakkad MLA Shafi Parambil who has been asked to contest from Vadakara. The former Youth Congress president was initially reluctant to take up the challenge in Vadakara where he would take on senior CPM leader K K Shailaja. It is learnt that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge was specifically looking to meet communal balance in the candidate list from Kerala. A source from New Delhi told TNIE that the central leadership was keen on one more woman candidate.

For the third time, K Muraleedharan has been given the daunting task of clinching Thrissur where BJP’s trump card Suresh Gopi and CPI’s V S Sunil Kumar are expected to put up a formidable fight.

A senior leader close to Muraleedharan told TNIE that he was looking for a change of seat in Malabar. “But when he realised that it was not going to happen, he decided to concentrate on Vadakara. Rumours were rife that TN Prathapan does not have winning chances in Thrissur. The Congress top brass was aware of Padmaja Venugopal’s move to join the saffron camp. This led Opposition Leader V D Satheesan to come up with a formula of fielding Muraleedharan in Thrissur and a minority candidate in Vadakara. It would benefit other candidates in Malabar,” he said.